× Pizza Hut’s ‘Hot Dog Bites Pizza’ coming to the US later this month

Pizza Hut’s “Hot Dog Bites Pizza” is making its way to the United States.

The pizza chain announced Wednesday the pizza first introduced in the U.K. in 2012 will be available for purchase at restaurants starting June 18.

The pizza will be a large, one-topping pizza with bite-sized hot dogs in place of a crust. It will sell for $11.99.

According to FitnessPal, a slice of the pizza has 460 calories and 30 grams of fat.