REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a man in connection with two separate larcenies that took place at businesses in Reidsville.

According to police, the suspect entered the Dollar General, located at 1547 Freeway Drive, on May 27 and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.

Police say the same suspect also went to Nick’s BP, located at 2200 Barnes St., on May 23 and stole cigarettes.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call police at (336) 347-2343.