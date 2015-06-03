× Newton man arrested in Yadkin jail in possession of handmade weapons

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Newton man was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him with handmade weapons.

The weapons were found during a routine search at the Yadkin County Detention Center.

Officers were conducting a cell search and found handmade weapons made from a nail clipper and a toothbrush. They also discovered the inmate had damaged his cell walls.

Roger Phillip Swope, 34, was charged with two felony counts of possess weapon by a prisoner and two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property. He already faced charges of kidnapping, larceny of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy breaking and entering, felony larceny and breaking and entering.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond with a court date of July 14.