Greensboro Police Department holding community forums

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are holding a series of forums to update residents on big changes they've recently made. Officers during the meeting will also share plans for the future.

There will be four public forums in the month of June:

•Wednesday, June 3 - Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Lee St.

•Thursday, June 18 - Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.

•Monday, June 22 - Glenwood Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

•Tuesday, June 23 - Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

Fox8's Stephanie Ando has more on why officers need the public's feedback.