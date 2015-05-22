Cold Case: NC man finds closure in sister’s death 42 years later

MONDROE, N.C. — A Monroe man who has been searching for his missing sister for the past 42 years now has some answers, according to WSOC.

Tim Young said his sister Janice Marie Young ran away from their adoptive home in Virginia to escape abuse back in 1973. He never saw her again.

“We get to school and we got off the bus and she said, ‘I love you and see you later,’” Tim Young said. “And I never did.”

He continued his search online for information and recently came across a sketch of someone resembling his sister.

