Wife puts husband up for sale on Facebook

JUPITER, Fla. — A Florida woman put her husband up for sale on Facebook after he forgot about Mother’s Day.

When it comes to husbands, Katie Bouyea says her husband, Chris, is a slam dunk.

But this Mother’s Day, her husband committed quite the personal foul.

“He didn’t say happy Mother’s Day or say thank you, or even have the kids make me a homemade card like he might normally do, so I was a little frustrated,” she said.

So Katie did what any frustrated mom might do — she put her husband up for sale on Facebook. She advised interested buyers that eight years of marriage has him somewhat broken in.

“Last night when she wrote that, I didn’t know what to think or say,” Chris said.

The post went viral, with hundreds of comments and likes within hours, giving the couple a good chuckle.

It was all in good fun, with a good cause behind it.

Katie’s friend has a son with a muscular disorder and she sells items to help the family with their medical bills.

So far, the highs bid for Chris is $20, which he said is far too low for his skill set.

“I cook, I clean, I mop floors, I do dishes, I paint,” Chris said. “I fix all the appliances in the house.”

So although it looks like there aren’t any takers, Chris’ original owner said she’ll be glad to take him back on the winning team.

“I’m sorry and happy Mother’s Day,” he said. “You’re a wonderful wife and you really help me take care of me and the kids. Thank you.”