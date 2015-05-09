‘Buried treasure’ found along beach in NC; woman searching for mystery man

MOORE, S.C. (WHNS) — A weekend getaway trip to the beach landed a Spartanburg County woman with a buried treasure. Washed ashore on Topsail Beach, a camera full of memories and it belongs to a mystery man.

“Wow that’s a GoPro camera and I said there’s no way it worked, cause it’s in the water,” said Stevi Fincher, who found the camera.

Fincher was on vacation with friends, sifting through seashells when she found this small camera. Fortunately, it was in a water proof case.

“I got it home, charged it up, and I realized, not only did it still work, but that the SD card was in it and had a bunch of really cool videos, footage things like that,” Fincher said.

Within 12 hours of posting to Facebook about the mystery man in the cameras images, Fincher received several messages from people who recognized him.

The last video on the camera was taken exactly a year ago and based on some of the images of the man, Fincher believes he’s in the military.

“We were near Camp Lejeune, we were also near Fort Bragg and the weird thing is that the last video that was taken on here was a year ago in the ocean,” Fincher said.

She said although some may think to keep the camera, she knew, that wasn’t what she was meant to do.

“What runs through my mind usually is the golden rule, is to do unto others, and I know I’ve lost things and a lot of things I would love to have back, so hopefully I’ll be able to get it back to him and he’ll pass it forward,” Fincher said.

Fincher said she messaged the man on Facebook once she was notified of who he might be and she is waiting to hear back.