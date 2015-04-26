× The scariest place in North Carolina is…

What is the scariest place in North Carolina? How about the other states?

Mapquest.com assembled a list of the scariest places in every state, including caves, abandoned prisons and murder sites.

The following was written about North Carolina:

One night every year, Bentonville Battlefield Historic Site becomes a living glimpse into the Civil War, with a nighttime recreation of a hospital scene. Harper House is transformed into “War so Terrible,” with candlelight, first-person tours of a hospital during an 1865 battle, including re-enactors performing amputations on wounded soldiers.

The Bentonville Battlefield Historic Site is in Four Oaks and was the location in North Carolina of the Battle of Bentonville in the waning days of the American Civil War.

