Blogger admits she lied about having cancer

Posted 12:36 pm, April 23, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SYDNEY, Australia -- A prominent wellness blogger chronicled her battle with terminal brain cancer and claimed she healed herself with a vegetable diet. She now admits she made the whole thing up.

26-Year old Belle Gibson of Sydney, Australia made hundreds of thousands of dollars after she claimed she turned down traditional cancer treatments in favor of a vegetable-heavy , nutrition-based healing plan.

She says now that she never had cancer in the first place.

She was on Instagram as @healing_belle and founded an app called “The Whole Pantry.”

She also claimed to have donated $300,000 to charities, but there’s no trace of those donations.