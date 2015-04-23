Blogger admits she lied about having cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYDNEY, Australia -- A prominent wellness blogger chronicled her battle with terminal brain cancer and claimed she healed herself with a vegetable diet. She now admits she made the whole thing up.

26-Year old Belle Gibson of Sydney, Australia made hundreds of thousands of dollars after she claimed she turned down traditional cancer treatments in favor of a vegetable-heavy , nutrition-based healing plan.

She says now that she never had cancer in the first place.

She was on Instagram as @healing_belle and founded an app called “The Whole Pantry.”

She also claimed to have donated $300,000 to charities, but there’s no trace of those donations.