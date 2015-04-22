Permits obtained for demolition of ‘devil worshipper’s’ Clemmons home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Crews worked Wednesday to clear out the former home of accused murderer Pazuzu Algarad in Clemmons.

Contractors at the site at 2749 Knob Hill Drive said they were working for Wells Fargo. The bank holds the note to the foreclosed house and bought it back at auction earlier this month.

They tore down the wooden fence surrounding the back yard, cleared out much of the house and garage, and began emptying a shed behind the driveway.

Crews took multiple truckloads of debris to the landfill.

Algarad and his self-proclaimed wife Amber Burch were each charged with murder last year after two bodies were found buried in the backyard.

Court documents allege the couple was involved in satanic rituals and animal sacrifices.

Algarad's mother Cynthia James also lived at the house and was able to retrieve her personal property before crews started cleaning out the property.

Wells Fargo spokesperson Janey Kiryluik confirmed by email, “We’ve obtained permits to move forward with demolition. Interior work and yard work began today, and demolition of the structure is expected to begin late this week or early next week, barring any inclement weather or scheduling changes.”

Kiryluik added, “Once demolition is completed, we will convey the land back to HUD who will determine what happens with it after that.”

Neighbors told FOX8 off-camera they were ready for the physical demolition of the house to begin so they could move on emotionally.