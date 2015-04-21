New teen trend, Kylie Jenner challenge, leads to disastrous teen lip DIY

Forget snorting bath salts — the most recent self-destructive craze is suctioning your lips in a shot glass to get Kylie Jenner’s pouty look.

Those participating in the #KylieJennerChallenge are hoping to plump up their lips so they resemble those of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star. Unfortunately, the process, which involves holding a shot glass or small cup up to your lips and inhaling until it’s suctioned around your mouth, isn’t having the desired effect.

Instead of getting Jenner’s look, what results is a temporary extreme pouty mouth that could get any experimenter a role on “American Horror Story.” Not only is the actual result difficult to look at, but it also seems to be quite painful. Those that have been trying the shot-glass method have reported that bleeding and bruising around the mouth is common.

The one positive of this likely short-lived trend is that so many people are posting pictures of their #KylieJennerChallenge fails that it might deter others from jumping on the bandwagon.

For now, those hoping to get bigger lips should stick to Jenner’s tips of using contouring to puff up their lips. After all, the reality star — who claims she hasn’t undergone lip enhancement surgery — says some simple makeup should do the trick.