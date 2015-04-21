× New teen trend, Kylie Jenner challenge, leads to disastrous teen lip DIY

Forget snorting bath salts — the most recent self-destructive craze is suctioning your lips in a shot glass to get Kylie Jenner’s pouty look.

Those participating in the #KylieJennerChallenge are hoping to plump up their lips so they resemble those of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star. Unfortunately, the process, which involves holding a shot glass or small cup up to your lips and inhaling until it’s suctioned around your mouth, isn’t having the desired effect.

Instead of getting Jenner’s look, what results is a temporary extreme pouty mouth that could get any experimenter a role on “American Horror Story.” Not only is the actual result difficult to look at, but it also seems to be quite painful. Those that have been trying the shot-glass method have reported that bleeding and bruising around the mouth is common.

The one positive of this likely short-lived trend is that so many people are posting pictures of their #KylieJennerChallenge fails that it might deter others from jumping on the bandwagon.

Kylie jenner challenge gone wrong IM CRYIN RN CAN EVEN FEEL MY LIPS OMG pic.twitter.com/UxET125SZJ — Kihavel (@KihavelFknP) April 20, 2015

https://twitter.com/emmaburkie/status/589975955080404992

I TRIED THE KYLIE JENNER LIP THING, DO NOT DO IT, I FOUND OUT THE HARD WAY pic.twitter.com/BuBJU6u4Ck — niamh (@niallpatrol) April 19, 2015

For now, those hoping to get bigger lips should stick to Jenner’s tips of using contouring to puff up their lips. After all, the reality star — who claims she hasn’t undergone lip enhancement surgery — says some simple makeup should do the trick.