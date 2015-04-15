Hunter getting death threats for her photo with dead giraffe

A hunter from Utah is getting death threats on social media over photo of her laying next to a giraffe she shot and killed.

According to BuzzFeed, the threats were sparked by comedian Ricky Gervais posting the photo on his Twitter page.

What must've happened to you in your life to make you want to kill a beautiful animal & then lie next to it smiling? pic.twitter.com/DyYw1T5ck2 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 13, 2015

The woman in the photo is Rebecca Francis, a hunter and outdoorswoman who won a 2010 TV competition called Extreme Hunting and hosted the show Eye of the Hunter.

Francis, a mother of three and stepmother to five, has hunted various wild animals, including zebras, lynx and moose, BuzzFeed reported.

Twitter users began attacking Francis soon after Gervais’ tweet.

Rebecca Francis how can you be so cruel enough to kill a beautiful animal then lie next to smiling .. you should be hunted down — Jahaira (@jahairaaaaaap) April 15, 2015

Hope 1 day someone shoots Rebecca Francis and sits down next to her smiling for a photo while she's dying, so she knows how the giraffe felt — Nirmit Sanjay Nanda (@nirmitnanda) April 15, 2015

Francis says the photo was from five years ago.

On the HuntingLife.com Facebook page, Francis defended herself in a statement, saying in part:

“I chose to honor his life by providing others with his uses and I do not regret it for one second. Once he was down there were people waiting to take his meat. They also took his tail to make jewelry, his bones to make other things, and did not waste a single part of him. I am grateful to be a part of something so good.”