Affordable housing shortage across the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- In High Point, 1500 families are currently on the waiting list for a home with the High Point Housing Authority.

And other Piedmont cities are seeing the same thing. In Burlington and Graham, they, too, have waiting lists to get into Housing Authority buildings.

Susan Wood, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of High Point said that federal funding for affordable housing is decreasing, but the need is going up.

"Good quality rental housing is deteriorating, so it gets harder for families to find a simple, decent place for their children," she said.

Wood said that Habitat for Humanity tries to fill the void, but it's an impossible number to keep up with. She said they build four to five homes every year in High Point, but that around 20 families apply for each home.

Wood said the labor to build the homes is given free by volunteers, and the land is donated by the City of High Point.

"These are old homes that are small and have lots of violations," Wood said. "The city tears them down, and Habitat can build a new home on that site for a family."

Habitat then provides financing for the home, so the new homeowner can pay them back in payments of about $400 a month.

Wood said a lack of affordable housing is an issue everyone in the community should be concerned about. She's hoping private donations and city funds can help supplement any loss of federal funding.

"It's amazing to see what a home does for the family and the children," Wood said. "When parents are not worried about how they're going to pay the bills, they become more stable and there's less arguing."

Both the High Point and Winston-Salem city councils plan to have discussions soon on how to address the affordable housing shortages in their cities.