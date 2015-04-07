State vaccine changes for next school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Changes for vaccinations under the immunization law become effective July 1, 2015, but county health departments are already getting the word out to parents.

The next school year will require two doses of the varicella vaccine for chicken pox for kindergarten-aged children. Children entering 7th grade or turning 12 years of age (whichever comes first) will have to be vaccinated for meningitis with the meningococcal vaccines and must receive the TDAP vaccine for whooping cough if they have not already.

Immunization Nurse Felicia Lovett, with the Forsyth County Health Department, said that staff are already working on notices and sending out postcards to parents to get the word out on the changes.

By law, students who are not vaccinated 30 days into the school year will be suspended until they get the shots required.