Family finds thousands of nanny cam pictures online

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Minnesota family is monitoring their child’s crib the old-fashioned way after finding thousands of nanny cam photos of their child online.

The family started noticing odd things happening with the camera in their baby’s room.

“We were sleeping in bed and basically heard some music coming from the nursery, but then when we went into the room the music turned off,” the mother said.

The family was able to track down the IP address through the Foscam software and found that it was coming from Amsterdam.

The IP address had a web link attached to it and that is where the family found thousands and thousands of pictures from cameras just like their own.

“There’s at least 15 different countries listed and it’s not just nurseries, it’s people’s living rooms, their bedrooms, their kitchens,” the mother said. “Every place that is sacred and private in their home is being accessed.”

Not only could the hackers see in, they could browse freely.

“We faced it toward the wall and then a few hours later we accessed the Foscam, and it wasn’t facing the wall it was facing the closet,” she said.

The family eventually searched the website and found their child’s photo as well.

“This isn’t just you know Rochester, Minnesota,” the mother said. “You can literally just sort by whatever country suits your fancy, and whatever room suits your fancy. It’s pretty sick.”

The family has since removed all the cameras in their home.

They urge anyone with the cameras to change their passwords often and to make them difficult.