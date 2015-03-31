UPDATE: Escaped prisoner in Virginia manhunt in police custody

UPDATE 12:05 p.m. -- Fairfax County Police received confirmation that the escaped prisoner, Wossen Assaye, is in Metropolitan Police custody.
UPDATE -- Fairfax County Police said Assaye has abandoned the first stolen vehicle and has stolen a second one.
Now he is believed to be driving a dark gray Hyundai Elantra with a Virginia license plate XTU-5024.
Original story
FAIRFAX, Va. -- Police in Fairfax County, Va. are looking for a prisoner who escaped from a security guard early Tuesday morning.
The prisoner, Wossen Assaye, escaped from INOVA Fairfax Hospital and took the guard's gun around 4 a.m. this morning.
Public records show Assaye has a long criminal history dating back to 1972.
Police said they believe he may be with his girlfriend.
Assaye is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle -- a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with a Virginia license plate XZP-8153, the Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.
Officials are not letting workers come to the hospital at this time. Police are warning everyone who lives near the hospital to lock their doors and stay inside.
Developing...
