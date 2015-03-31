UPDATE: Escaped prisoner in Virginia manhunt in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE 12:05 p.m. -- Fairfax County Police received confirmation that the escaped prisoner, Wossen Assaye, is in Metropolitan Police custody.

We have received confirmation that the escaped prisoner, Wossen Assaye, is in custody by Metropolitan Police. Chief Roessler to update soon — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

UPDATE -- Fairfax County Police said Assaye has abandoned the first stolen vehicle and has stolen a second one.

Now he is believed to be driving a dark gray Hyundai Elantra with a Virginia license plate XTU-5024.

Suspect abandoned the first stolen vehicle and has stolen a second one. We are now looking for a dark gray Hyundai Elantra w/VA: XTU-5024 — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Original story

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Police in Fairfax County, Va. are looking for a prisoner who escaped from a security guard early Tuesday morning.

The prisoner, Wossen Assaye, escaped from INOVA Fairfax Hospital and took the guard's gun around 4 a.m. this morning.

Public records show Assaye has a long criminal history dating back to 1972.

Police said they believe he may be with his girlfriend.

Assaye is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle -- a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with a Virginia license plate XZP-8153, the Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.

Officials are not letting workers come to the hospital at this time. Police are warning everyone who lives near the hospital to lock their doors and stay inside.

Developing...

LIVE on #Periscope: #BREAKING: Fairfax, Va. police are looking for escaped prisoner armed with a gun. https://t.co/zhq82mujoY — Alix Hines (@AlixHines) March 31, 2015

Escaped prisoner is Wossen Assaye. He’s wearing a hospital gown and no shoes. He’s armed and dangerous. http://t.co/AwC5gfPcZP—

FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Escaped prisoner is driving a stolen silver 2002 Toyota Camry with VA tags: XZP-8153. Call police if you see it. — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

The escaped prisoner may be with his girlfriend pictured here. pic.twitter.com/Ccb6D5qsv8 — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Chief Roessler is at the scene speaking with the media about the Incident. pic.twitter.com/UJ0Hrx31gF — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

In hospital and prisoner overpowered guard & took gun. 1 shot was fired. No one was injured. Suspect fled. — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Treatment after attempted to harm himself. A private security company was hired to guard him. A struggle btwn the two occurred in-cont — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Updated info: Assaye was being held by Alexandria City on federal charges for armed bank robbery. He was taken to hospital for medical-cont — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

As people leave home to head to work, expect traffic delays &heavy police presence. Be alert to your surroundings. Plz B patient with delays — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Plz be patient with police presence in area as you head out. Plz be aware of your surroundings and call police for anyone suspicious. — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Again, this prisoner was in custody of a private security person. He escaped with that security officer’s gun. Hospital is on lockdown. — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015

Escaped prisoner’s name is Wossen Assaye. He is 6 ft tall & 170 pounds. Heavy police presence in area searching for him. Armed & dangerous. — FairfaxCounty Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 31, 2015