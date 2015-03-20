Two women wanted for illegal butt injections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM, Texas -- Two women in Texas are on the run after they performed an illegal butt injection that killed a woman.

Police said Denise Ross and Jimmy Joe “Alicia” Clark posed as medical professionals and gave Wykeshia Reid a butt injection.

Reid was found dead after she was left overnight and wrapped in gauze.

Since Reid's death another woman has come forward claiming she received an illegal butt job from the pair as well.

That woman told police the women injected seven syringes of hydrogel into her butt before covering the injection sites with super glue.

“Hydrogel is a water-based lubricant. The effects can be severe scarring, tissue death, or it can be more serious- -respiratory failure, cardiac failure, shock,” Dr. Sam Jejurikar told KDAF.

Police are still looking for Ross and Clark who have been on the run since Reid's death.