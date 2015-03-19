Pregnant woman’s baby cut from womb after answering Craigslist ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Colorado woman is recovering in the hospital after she was stabbed while answering a Craigslist ad for baby clothes and had her fetus cut from the womb, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Green Place around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday after a reported stabbing.

“Officers arrived on scene and could hear a female calling for help inside the home. Officers entered the home and located a female who had been beaten and stabbed in the stomach,” Longmont police said.

Police said the victim went to the suspect’s house to buy baby clothes she found in an ad on Craigslist. The 26-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was seven months pregnant.

In a statement obtained by KDVR, police said, “It was later learned, the female was pregnant and her baby had been removed. The victim was transported to the Longmont United Hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to recover.”

Police said the suspect, Dynel Lane, 34, went to a local hospital with the baby and told workers she had a miscarriage. The baby did not survive.

The suspect's husband drove her and the baby to the hospital, but it’s not clear if he was inside the home when the attack happened, police said. The husband is not under arrest.

The suspect was arrested on several felony charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and child abuse knowingly/reckless resulting in death.

“The suspect and victim were not known to each other prior to this incident,” police said.

The alleged attacker is due in court Thursday.