Teachers, students adjusting after Hanes, Lowrance middle schools campus close

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A disruption. An inconvenience. Unnecessary. Erring on the side of caution. That’s just some of the ways people described closing down the Hanes and Lowrance middle schools campus and moving students to other facilities for the remainder of the school year, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Concerns about contaminated groundwater under the schools and questions about safety of the air inside the buildings fueled a monthlong debate that culminated with a contentious decision by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education to make the move and complete it by March 2. While schools officials say the move went as smoothly as it could, it certainly was a disruption and the last two weeks have been a readjustment period for many students.

But for some, it was something else: a setback. “This will probably cost us his school year,” said Kelly Creasy, whose 13-year-old son, Parker, is a student at Lowrance.

Parker is autistic and highly dependent on routine. It takes him weeks to get used to something new, Creasy said. It can take years for Parker to master a new skill, such as learning the phrase “no.”

