This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Job fair currently taking place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A job fair focused on math-incentive jobs is currently taking place in Greensboro.

The Pi Day Career Fair takes place until noon Saturday at Forge Greensboro at 115 W. Lewis St.

Employers are looking for people for a variety of jobs including aviation manufacturing, machining, welding, IT and code-related jobs.

