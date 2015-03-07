Officials investigate child porn case involving NC middle school students

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County middle school students are at the center of a child porn investigation after nude images were found on cellphones, according to WSOC.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the making and dissemination of child pornography and extortion involving students at Burns Middle School.

A teenager notified investigators Tuesday that a student was showing the nude images to other students at the school. Deputies seized cellphones and broadened the scope of the investigation based on what was found on the phones.

Investigators believe that at least one of the images sent voluntarily by a student to one of the suspects threatened to show it to the entire school if he didn’t get more photos from that student. Investigators are interviewing students from Burns Middle School and other schools, as well.

