CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here is video of the first ever test run of Fury 325 at Carowinds from a riders point of view.

The coaster was tested Wednesday afternoon.

Debuting this spring, Fury 325 will be the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster.

The thrill ride stands 325 feet tall with an 81-degree initial drop and reaches speeds of 95 mph.

Fury 325 is part of a planned $50 million multi-year expansion at the park.