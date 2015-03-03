× Stephen Colbert will speak at Wake Forest’s commencement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Stephen Colbert – comedian, political satirist and late-night TV host – will be Wake Forest University’s commencement speaker this May, the school announced in a news release.

Colbert is best known as the host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report, which recently ended its nine-year run. The show was nominated for a total of 40 Emmy Awards and won six times, including twice in the “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series” category. The program was also honored twice with the Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting.

Colbert will soon take over for David Letterman as host of the “Late Show” on CBS.

Colbert is the author of three books, including "America Again: Re-becoming The Greatness We Never Weren't."