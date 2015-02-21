× Kurt Cobain’s credit card is up for sale

SEATTLE — Even the grungiest rock stars have owned credit cards.

Now, fans of Nirvana have the chance to have the gold-colored Visa that belonged to deceased front man Kurt Cobain.

The Seafirst BankCard Visa has Cobain’s signature on the back in blue. There’s also what appears to be a phone number scribbled next his signature. The expiration date reads February 1995. Nearly a year before, on April 5, 1994, the musician shot himself in the head at his Seattle home.

Paddle8, a marketplace for collectors of art and memorabilia, estimates that the card is worth around $7,000 to $9,000, according to its website. With five days left before the auction ends, the card is currently drawing bids of more than $12,000.

The online platform, which claims the credit card is in excellent condition, is offering the item as part of its “Legendary: Memorabilia From Rock Gods and Pop Stars” collection.

The credit card is one of the top valued items on the auction house’s site, which is offering pop culture-inspired memorabilia, including Frank Sinatra’s driver’s license from 1994, and a handwritten U2 setlist from their tour supporting the band’s 1983 album “War.”