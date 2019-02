This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Silver Alert canceled for Greensboro man GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a man in Greensboro. Police said Benjamin Baker Cockman, 83, was found safe early Saturday morning. 36.072635 -79.791975 Filed in: News Topics: Silver alert Facebook

