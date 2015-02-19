Thomasville mother, kids struggling without heat in cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville mother is getting an outpouring of support from the Piedmont.

Annie Powell’s mobile home was so cold Thursday there were icicles hanging out of the ceiling of one of her bedrooms.

Annie has a baby and two other children. Their mobile home doesn’t have a heating system so they’re using electric space heaters in one room to warm everybody up.

The pipes in Annie’s home froze last Saturday and she said they haven’t had running water since.

Annie’s mom lives nearby, but she said they can’t all stay with her because she’s not feeling well.

“I’ve been having to go back and forth from my mom’s to get water. I have no way to wash my children’s clothes. To take showers, to cook, to do anything,” Annie said in tears.

FOX8 spoke to her landlord Thursday who said they were working to get the pipes fixed as soon as the weather was better. We asked if they could provide a hotel for her family and they said they’d check into it.

Dozens of people have called FOX8 since the story aired to offer to help Annie get a hotel room overnight.