California sports anchor shot multiple times outside of home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police released the name of the man suspected of shooting a CBS8 sports anchor Tuesday.

Police are searching for 54-year-old Mike Montana of Superior Painting. He is a white man who is 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Montana was last seen driving a white minivan away from the neighborhood, police said.

Anyone who sees Montana should immediately contact police and not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

CBS8 sports anchor Kyle Kraska was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla after getting shot outside his home on the 12000 block of Avonette Court in Scripps Ranch Tuesday at 3 p.m., his employer said.

A neighbor told police that someone shot the rear window out of Kraska’s silver Mercedes-Benz, firing as many as 10 shots, then fled in an older-model white minivan.

Police said Kraska was shot in the leg and left side of his stomach. Kraska’s girlfriend was on her way into the hospital around 4:30 p.m. when she told Fox 5 he was in surgery.

Kraska has been with KFMB since 1999. The Emmy Award-winning broadcaster spent four years as morning and noon co-anchor before moving into the sports department 12 years ago.

Source: KSWB

Everyone please pray for our CBS News 8 San Diego Sports Director, Kyle Kraska. He was shot in Scripps Ranch. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/KpoBU0kLg2 — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) February 11, 2015