The power of exercise: yoga and pilates during pregnancy

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Exercise plays an integral role in maintaining overall well-being, especially for expectant and new mothers. Incorporating fitness into a regular routine during pregnancy can help prepare the body for childbirth and aid in a quicker recovery after childbirth. Because of the tremendous benefits of both prenatal and postnatal exercise, Cone Health Women’s Hospital offers weekly, regularly scheduled prenatal and postnatal yoga and Pilates classes lead by specially certified fitness instructors for women in the community.

One of the main goals in the prenatal exercise classes is to create length and space in the body to comfortably accommodate a growing baby. These classes also practice hip-opening and breathing exercises to prepare the expectant mother for childbirth. Regular yoga and Pilates practice can also significantly improve back strength, and help relieve the lower back tension and irritation many pregnant women often experience.

The postnatal exercise classes focus on core and pelvic floor strengthening, as well as back strengthening to help relieve the upper chest and back tension often associated with nursing or carrying an infant. After having a baby, a woman’s multi-tasking responsibilities are often exponentially multiplied. Therefore, the postnatal exercise classes not only serve as an aid in re-toning the body, but also offer a time to relax the mind and de-stress.

To find out more about the prenatal and postnatal exercise classes offered through Cone Health Women’s Hospital, visit www.conehealth.com/classes or call (336) 832-6682.

Spokesperson Background:

Mona Flynn is a fitness instructor for the prenatal and postnatal exercise program offered by Cone Health Women’s Hospital. Mona received a bachelor of science in health and sports science from Wake Forest University in 1987, and earned a master’s in exercise science from James Madison University in 1987. She has been a certified Pilates instructor for 15 years and a Yoga Alliance registered yoga instructor for 12 years.