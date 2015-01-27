Cat, believed dead and buried alive, digs its way out of grave

TAMPA, Fla. — A cat clawed its way back to life after being hit by a vehicle and buried.

According to WTVT, Ellis Hutson’s beloved cat, “Bart,” was hit by a vehicle and left for dead in the road.

Hutson, certain his cat was dead, buried Bart.

But according to Hutson, somehow Bart dug its way out of the ground and was found in his neighbor’s yard days later — alive.

Hutson said he has no explanation for how Bart managed to survive. When he saw his cat alive, he rushed it to the animal hospital.

Bart is now at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. He has severe trauma to the head, a broken jaw, a dead eye, and other injuries.

Rescuers say the cat is expected to live, but will lose his eye.