× NC student accused of setting school on fire to get out of exams

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina high school student is accused of setting his school on fire to get out of exams.

WRAL reported that the student started a small fire at Sanderson High School in Raleigh on Thursday morning.

Classes were disrupted for about an hour while students were moved from the first floor, according to the school.

Students were back in class by noon, according to WRAL. Some exams did have to be postponed.

The student in question has not been identified. The school has not said if or how the student will be punished.