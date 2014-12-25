NC volunteers provide hot meals to hundreds in need on Christmas Day

Volunteers at the Charlotte Rescue Mission provided hot meals to hundreds of those in need on Christmas Day. (WSOC-TV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers at the Charlotte Rescue Mission provided hot meals to hundreds of those in need on Christmas Day, according to WSOC-TV.

“It’s just showing Christmas spirit,” Reginald Jones said. Because this was his first time here, he wasn’t sure what to expect, but says he felt welcome right away- thanks to the volunteers.

Marcus Wilkes spent the day in the kitchen. He said it means a lot to be part of such a special tradition, “It’s such a blessing- to be able to help someone else.”

