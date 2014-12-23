× NC man charged with killing his 88-year-old mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have charged a man with the murder of his mother in east Charlotte, WSOC reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a home on Vernedale Road, near Sharon Amity Road, to perform a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived they found 88-year-old Imogene Yongue dead inside.

Overnight, investigators charged her son, 56-year-old William Yongue, with her murder. He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Investigators said William was cooperative during questioning but have not said how his mother died.

