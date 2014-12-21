Firefighter injured when firetruck crashes, overturns in backyard in Charlotte

Posted 8:33 am, December 21, 2014, by , Updated at 02:03PM, December 21, 2014
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are on the scene of a fire truck crash.

Authorities say the fire truck was responding to a fire alarm call when it crashed and overturned on Community House Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, WSOC reported.

The fire truck overturned in a back yard.

There were four firefghters on truck 32 at the time.  The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other firefighters are ok.

