Firefighter injured when firetruck crashes, overturns in backyard in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are on the scene of a fire truck crash.

Authorities say the fire truck was responding to a fire alarm call when it crashed and overturned on Community House Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, WSOC reported.

The fire truck overturned in a back yard.

There were four firefghters on truck 32 at the time. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other firefighters are ok.

SOURCE: WSOC