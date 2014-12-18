Man, woman killed in NC murder-suicide

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Crime scene investigators worked into the night Wednesday, combing over a crime scene at 9937 Huntwyk Drive as stunned neighbors looked on, WTVD reported.

It’s the kind of neighborhood where neighbors talk to each other. They know each other. At least they thought they did.

“I’m shocked about it. I can’t believe this. It’s heartbreaking, especially for those kids,” said Andy Holt, who lives across the street.

Friends and family, like Esnarda Torres, rushed to the house in disbelief.

