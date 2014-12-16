× Rockingham County Jail inmate dies

WENTWORTH, N.C. — An inmate in the Rockingham County Jail died Sunday, officials said.

Charlotte Dorene Higginbotham, 62, of Pelham, contacted jailers through the jail’s intercom system and told them she wasn’t feeling well on Sunday. After jailers arrived and checked on Higginbotham, they took her to Moses Cone Hospital, where she died.

A medical examiner at Moses Cone hospital performed an autopsy and determined the death resulted from a pre-existing medical condition. Officials did not say what that condition was.