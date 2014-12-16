Rockingham County Jail inmate dies

Posted 9:37 am, December 16, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(Stock photo)

WENTWORTH, N.C. — An inmate in the Rockingham County Jail died Sunday, officials said.

Charlotte Dorene Higginbotham, 62, of Pelham, contacted jailers through the jail’s intercom system and told them she wasn’t feeling well on Sunday. After jailers arrived and checked on Higginbotham, they took her to Moses Cone Hospital, where she died.

A medical examiner at Moses Cone hospital performed an autopsy and determined the death resulted from a pre-existing medical condition. Officials did not say what that condition was.

Higginbotham had been booked into the jail on Thursday to serve 120 days for misdemeanor larceny.