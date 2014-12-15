Three in Burlington arrested on multiple drug charges

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team on Sunday arrested three people for multiple drug charges.

The charges stemmed from a brief investigation which originated from a community complaint about possible prostitution and drug activity in room 117 at the Red Carpet Inn.

During the investigation officers located four grams of “crack” cocaine, two grams of marijuana and one half gram of heroin.

The contraband was located in room 117, which was rented by Albert Lee Woods, and in a vehicle belonging to Catherine and Michael White.

Officers arrested the following individuals on the respective charges:

Albert Lee Woods, 67, of 221 Columbia Ave., Burlington — possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in jail under a $140,000 secured bond.

Catherine Boggs White, 24, of 730 S. Beaumont Ave., Burlington — possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contribute to delinquency of juvenile. Her secured bond is set at $20,000.

Michael Ray White, 23, of 730 S. Beaumont Ave., Burlington — possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contribute to delinquency of juvenile. His bond is set at $20,000.

At the time of their arrest, all three were currently out of jail on bond for unrelated charges.