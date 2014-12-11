× ‘Birdman’ leads nominees at Golden Globe noms

“Birdman” flew high at the nominations for the 72nd Golden Globes.

The film, starring Michael Keaton as a former superhero-playing actor trying to recharge his career with a Broadway play, was nominated for seven Golden Globes on Thursday morning, leading all films.

“Birdman” was nominated for best comedy or musical, best actor in a comedy or musical (Keaton), best supporting actor (Edward Norton), best supporting actress (Emma Stone), best director (Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu), screenplay and score.

Two films earned five Globe nominations: “Boyhood” and “The Imitation Game.”

The best drama nominees are “Boyhood,” “Foxcatcher,” “The Imitation Game,” “The Theory of Everything” and “Gone Girl.”

The best comedy or musical nominees are “Birdman,” “Into the Woods,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “St. Vincent” and “Pride.”

The Globes, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are one of the many tea leaves awards-season watchers examine in order to determine which way the wind is blowing for the big prize, the Oscars.

It also makes for a dandy TV show, as the alcohol flows freely and the winners are usually fairly loose (and sometimes loose-lipped). Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who have been highly praised for their sharp hosting of the show in recent years, will return again for the 2015 edition.

Aniston looking strong

Some films were boosted by the Globes’ division of films into dramas and comedy/musicals.

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” director Wes Anderson’s movie about a high-class European lodge between the world wars, was nominated for four Globes, including nods for best comedy or musical, director, star Ralph Fiennes and screenplay. “St. Vincent,” starring Bill Murray as a curmudgeonly old man who takes charge of a 12-year-old boy, earned two nominations, for best comedy or musical and Murray’s performance.

And there were surprises. Jennifer Aniston is now looking like an Oscar contender, thanks to a nomination for best actress in a drama for “Cake.” She was also nominated for a SAG Award on Wednesday.

Julianne Moore picked up two nominations: one for her performance in the drama “Still Alice” and the other for best supporting actress in “Maps to the Stars.” The latter, the new David Cronenberg movie, also earned Moore an honor at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

“Selma,” though missing out on a best drama nomination, did earn nods for actor (David Oyelowo), director (Ana DuVernay) and song (“Glory”).

“Glory’s” songwriters, Common and John Legend, were pleased with the attention.

“We’re Golden Globe nominated! @Common and I wrote ‘Glory’ for @AVAETC’s beautiful @SelmaMovie. Now we’re nominated for Best Original Song!” Legend exulted on Twitter.

Other films fell short.

“Interstellar,” Christopher Nolan’s polarizing film about a trip to the far reaches of the universe, received just one nomination, for Hans Zimmer’s score. “Inherent Vice,” the new film by much-lauded director Paul Thomas Anderson, also got just one nomination, for Joaquin Phoenix’s lead performance.

And “American Sniper,” a Clint Eastwood film starring Bradley Cooper, came up with nothing, as did Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken.”

Several directors also found themselves squeezed off the list, including “Foxcatcher’s” Bennett Miller, “The Imitation Game’s” Morten Tyldum and “The Theory of Everything’s” James Marsh.

‘Fargo’ tops TV shows

The Globes also go out to television shows.

“Fargo” led all nominees with five nominations, followed by “True Detective” with four. “Jane the Virgin” received two.

“Game of Thrones” received just one nomination, however, as did “Veep.” “Scandal” came up empty, though producer Shonda Rhimes’ new show, “How to Get Away With Murder,” earned a nomination for star Viola Davis.

Not that “Scandal” star Joshua Malina minded. He puckishly thanked the HFPA for a nomination he didn’t receive.

“Thrilled to have been nominated for my first Golden Globe! Thanks, foreigners! #Scandal #Humbled #WhyArePeopleHumbledByAwards,” he tweeted.

The 72nd Golden Globes will air January 11 on NBC.