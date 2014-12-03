Protesters organize in Greensboro following New York chokehold decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Protesters organized in downtown Greensboro following the Nov. 24 decision in Ferguson, Mo., and more recently the decision in New York on Wednesday regarding Eric Garner.

Protesters blocked multiple downtown streets, including South Elm Street and Market Street. Police had to detour traffic around the protesters.

"It's our streets. The people that we pay taxes to are not protecting us and they need to know we are done, we are tired," said protester Milanda McGinnis. "I'm hurt, and I have a brother and I'm scared that I won't ever see him again if he's stopped by a cop for whatever reason."

A grand jury decided against an indictment Wednesday in the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, who died after white police officer Daniel Pantaleo put him in a chokehold, according to two law enforcement officials.

On Nov. 24, a grand jury decided against an indictment in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., who was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson.

The Greensboro protest ended peacefully. No one was cited or arrested.