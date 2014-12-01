Fiery crash photos show wreckage of Ferrari, but both people survived

A fiery crash in California left a sports car almost completely unrecognizable — and its occupants lucky to be alive.

The 2002 Ferrari crashed in Calabasas on Friday night after veering off a road, hitting two trees.

A California Highway Patrol news release says Edmond Evan Aslin, 44, was driving the black F-1 Ferrari at a high rate of speed around 10 p.m., when the car veered to the left. The car then entered a grass median, struck two trees and continued into the opposite lanes before coming to a stop. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

During the accident, the car burst into flames. The crash left behind the twisted and charred remnants of the vehicle. The CHP report says the driver is hospitalized with major injuries at West Hills Hospital and his passenger escaped with moderate injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control of his car.

Ferrari is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer founded by Enzo Ferrari. The company, famous for its Formula 1 vehicles, started building street-legal versions in 1947. The cars typically cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, with some fetching more than a million dollars. The cars are also highly collectible.

Earlier this year, a 1962-63 Ferrari GTO Berlinetta was sold in California for $38 million, the most ever paid for a car at auction.