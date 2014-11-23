× Ogburn Station restaurant in Winston-Salem set to move forward

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a long wait, but Bernetta Oakes says she is ready to gear up and go into the restaurant business at Ogburn Station Shopping Center, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The city has finalized negotiations with Oakes over a loan that will help her finish work at the restaurant site. Oakes said she could be in business in three or four months.

“It is going to happen,” Oakes said.

It sure didn’t look that way a year ago. In fact, it doesn’t much look that now, judging only on the dilapidated appearance of the part of the shopping center that is supposed to be the home of the eatery. Wires still dangle from the ceiling inside, hard to see through the grimy windows.

Ritchie Brooks, the city’s director of Community and Business Development, said a contractor is lined up to start work on the project, which will transform the space that used to be Bell Brothers Cafeteria into Malone’s Family Restaurant with Oakes at the helm.

Oakes was approved to receive $120,000 from the city under a program called RUCA – which stands for Revitalizing Urban Commercial Areas. The program gives low-interest and “forgivable” loans to fix up business locations in downtrodden neighborhoods in hope of transforming them. That money was to fix up the restaurant site.

Daniel Kim, the owner of the shopping center, was approved to receive $400,000 for general shopping center improvements.

Work on both projects started in 2012. But trouble started almost right away.

The roof had significant leaks, but the repair job by Kim’s contractor didn’t stop the leaks. Water damaged the ceiling tiles that Oakes had installed and work ceased.

When the city looked over the project in the summer of 2012, officials found that a load-bearing wall had been removed by a contractor hired by Oakes and who was not qualified to do the work. That caused the roof to sag. Meanwhile, the city found out that Kim’s roof repairman was unlicensed and was not a roofer by trade.

Kim and Oakes wound up suing each other, and the city stepped in in the spring of 2013 and fixed the roof.

By that point, about $136,000 of Kim’s RUCA allocation had been spent, and all of Oakes’ $120,000 amount was gone. City officials were now faced with spending another $400,000 on the project or writing off the project.

The whole episode received harsh criticism when it came before the city council, but in the end on a 5-3 vote the council decided to keep the project alive.

But not without restrictions.

The way RUCA was originally run, the city would make the loan to a business, and it would be up to the business owner to hire a contractor and do the work. Now, someone from the city will be checking over work to make sure it is done right, Brooks said.

“The contractor will be submitting payment requests to the city,” Brooks said, explaining the setup. “And prior to any payments made, the assigned construction person will go out and inspect the work to make sure that that portion of the work has been done satisfactorily. Then there is a sign-off by the property owners, and a check issued to the contractor.”

Coe Electric and Plumbing Co. is doing the work for Oakes at a price of $230,000. That money will come from the RUCA appropriation approved by the city council, and will include heating and air conditioning work, drywall, plumbing, tile and flooring and other items needed to complete the restaurant project.

Brooks said that the city had planned for work to start on Kim’s part of the project, too, but that part of the negotiations has been delayed.

However, Kim said Friday evening that he expects work to start on his part of the project in a month or so, with completion in April next year.

At any rate, Brooks said, work can go forward on the part of the project that affects Oakes’ restaurant plans.

One condition the city had for moving the project forward was that Kim and Oakes had to resolve their legal disputes. Oakes dismissed her lawsuit against Kim on April 14 this year. Kim had previously dismissed his suit to have Oakes ejected for non-payment of rent.

Kim said everything is OK now between him and Oakes.

Susan Ryan, Oakes’ attorney, wouldn’t discuss the settlement of the lawsuits, but said she’s pleased with how things have turned out.