Dad can’t stop laughing as he tries to scold kids covered in paint

What do you do when you find your child misbehaving?

One father tries to scold his two boys after he finds them absolutely covered in paint.

In a video posted to YouTube, the father first comes on pretty strong asking the boys, “Whose idea was this? Do you think this was a good idea?”

But both boys continue to look at their father with purple and green bewildered faces.

“You guys have paint everywhere!” he tells them.

“In the hair, Daddy?” the younger one asks.

But now all Dad can do is laugh — and laugh.

The boys can’t figure out what is so funny.