Police in NC save young girl from being lured to Florida for sex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 14-year-old was saved by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police after an undocumented immigrant tried to lure her to Florida for sex, according to WSOC-TV

Officials said Javier Molina, 34, pleaded guilty Friday after attempting to transport the teen from Las Vegas to Jacksonville.

Molina admitted he paid for the girl’s one-way ticket. After she disappeared, her information was entered into the missing persons’ database.

Officials in Las Vegas found out she was on a flight to Jacksonville, but would stop in Charlotte. Police found the teenager at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and took her into protective custody.

The suspect said the victim used to live in Jacksonville and they had a sexual relationship. He said he expected that to continue after he bought her a ticket to come back.

Source: WSOC-TV