Mark Holder Jewelers is closing

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After three decades in Greensboro, Mark Holder Jewelers on State Street is closing.

The husband and wife owners say it’s been a great run and now they’re ready to retire to the mountains.

That's good news for them and good for you too. Why? Because their entire inventory is discounted up to 50 percent. Even so -- for some shoppers, the store's closing is a little sentimental.

The store will be open until it can sell all or most of its inventory. That probably will be within the next month.