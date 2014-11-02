× Report: Father invites daughter’s alleged rapist over for dinner, murders him

A father invited his 14-year-old daughter’s alleged rapist over for dinner and then burned his genitals with heated tongs before strangling him to death.

The Indian Express reported that the 36-year-old father in India was getting revenge on his underage daughter’s 45-year-old rapist.

“He served him dinner,” an officer told the Indian Express. “After the meal, the father overpowered the man and tied him to a chair. He got heated tongs and burned the supplier’s genitals before strangling him to death. He came to the police station and surrendered himself.”

The 45-year-old alleged rapist is suspected as being one of two people that raped the young victim a few months ago when she was home alone.

The rapist allegedly told his victim not to tell anyone, but she reportedly told her father the same day.

The father will face murder charges. He admitted to the murder and said he had been planning it since he found out about the rape.