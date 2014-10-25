× Roy Williams says it is a ‘very sad time’ at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Head Basketball Coach Roy Williams reacted to the Wainstein investigation Friday night calling it a “sad time.”

WTVD-TV reported that Williams said he was dumbfounded by the report, even though he was questioned as part of the investigation.

The Wainstein report was unveiled Wednesday and showed that during an almost 20-year span, ending in 2011, there were more than 3,000 cases of students enrolled in so-called “paper classes.”

There were fake Afro- and African-American history courses that awarded high grades to students who did minimal to no work at all. Almost half of them were student athletes whose eligibility hinged on grades from those classes.

The report says a basketball counselor who came to UNC with Roy Williams knew how the classes worked, but Williams told investigators that he was unaware.

