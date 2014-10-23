Two hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Thursday evening.

At about 6:50 p.m., police were called to the J.T. Memorial apartments at 716 Marsh St. for a report of a shooting.

One man is in good condition and the other is in serious but stable condition.

Neighbors say the two men got into a fight. The two have reportedly been fighting for several days over a girl.