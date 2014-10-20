× Brother and sister die in shootings blocks away from each other

ST. LOUIS — A family is reeling from two separate murders. St. Louis Metropolitan Police say 35-year-old Margaree Dixson was shot and killed Saturday night. Her brother, 29-year-old Jermaine Jones, died at an area hospital a few hours later. He was also the victim of gunshots.

Dixson’s body was found near the intersection of Lillian and Plover. Officers were called for a shooting at approximately 11:40p.m. Saturday. Police say she was shot in the head, chest, arms and hand. Witnesses heard several gunshots.

Approximately 2 ½ hours later, police responded to a shooting near Saloma and Wren. Jones was shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital where he died Sunday morning. According to police, Jones’ acquaintances were standing with him when shots started coming from an unknown male. Police recovered two firearms from the victims’ vehicle.

Family members did not want to speculate on a motive for the shootings but they are pleading for help and calling for an end to violence.

“There’s too much violence going on,” said Nicole Rice, sister of Dixson and Jones. “I can’t sleep. I can’t think. It can’t work. I can’t do anything wondering if my son will be a victim to the streets.”

“When you lost two kids at one time it’s tough,” said Ann Carlson, family friend. “I mean the same night, back to back, it’s painful.

She said family members are now left to care for the victims’ children without any money.

“They don’t have any insurance,” said Carlson. “If anybody could help them or help us out, it will help.”

Source: KTVI