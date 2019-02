This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The internet loves game show fails – and we found another one. A contestant on “The Price is Right” bid $7,000 on a hammock. After he placed his bid, one of his fellow contestants and host Drew Carey questioned the bid. But he stuck with his original guess. The actual price? $880. Womp womp. Filed in: Offbeat Facebook

