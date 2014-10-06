Teen with Down syndrome voted Homecoming Queen

WAUKEE, Iowa — Katie Ball, a 17-year-old high school student with Down syndrome, received big cheers Friday evening when she was introduced to the public as the Homecoming Queen, KCCI reports.

“I was so excited, but I wasn’t surprised because a lot of friends told me they voted for me,” Ball said.

Ball was introduced during a Waukee High School football game.

The ambitious teen participates with the schools swim team, theater department and is a member of the Sparkle cheer team that performs at football games.

“She’ll sign up for anything,” Ball’s parents, David and Karen, said. “Whatever your program is, she’s in.”

Ball’s parents say they are proud of their daughter.