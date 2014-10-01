Investigation underway after men approach UNCG students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some college students are on edge about the latest case UNCG police are investigating.

On Tuesday evening around 8:30 UNCG police got a call from a student reporting a situation that made her feel uncomfortable.

The student claims while she was outside of Jefferson Suites a man approached her about sampling perfume. The student told police she said no and that's when another alleged salesman pulled up in a car alongside her.

"They started following me and was like 'come here we just want you to try this perfume,'" explains the unidentified victim.

Once UNCG police got to the scene to check it out, the suspects were gone. UNCG police put out a campus alert just to be on the safe side. After the alert went out officials started getting more reports.

"Anybody that's trying to sell perfume to an individual female after dark in that kind of situation, even if they aren't up to something, probably ought to rethink their selling techniques," said UNCG Police Chief Jamie Herring.

UNCG police told FOX8 they have heard similar reports from Bennett College and NC A&T. UNCG police are following up on leads.